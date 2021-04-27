Sabah imposes entry ban

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah State government is not allowing all individuals from India, France, USA, Africa and Brazil to enter the state to prevent the spread of new cases caused by the Variant of Concern (VOC).

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor said in a statement yesterday that entry ban exemption is given to Sabahans, their spouses and children.

“However, they have to adhere to the mandatory 14-day quarantine procedure at the designated quarantine stations,” he said.

“Accordingly, ship crews who have a history of travel from India within 14 days are not allowed to carry out the ‘signoff’ procedure in Sabah, unless the crew is a Malaysian citizen and must undergo a mandatory quarantine order,” he said.

The directive is effective today, April 28.