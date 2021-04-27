SAPP pays school fees for six Kian Kok students

KOTA KINABALU: Six students of Kian Kok Middle School have benefited from a grant of RM5,500 allocated by Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP) to pay for their school fees.

SAPP president Datuk Seri Panglima Yong Teck Lee has expressed concern on the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on independent Chinese secondary schools.

Upon receiving pandemic funding from the State Government, the party has allocated RM5,500 to assist Kian Kok students in paying their school fees.

The fund was handed over by Datuk Wong Yit Ming to the Kian Kok Middle School board of directors member Chua Hian Hock.

During the dialogue session, school principal Goh Teck Seng reported that Kian Kok Middle School was financially affected by the pandemic due to the lack of income from the rental of its auditorium.

He said some parents also have trouble paying their children’s school fees, which in turn, affected the funding for the school’s administrative operations.

Wong conveyed Yong’s message that SAPP would continue to support Kian Kok Middle School.

Present at the handover ceremony were SAPP committee members Thong Yong Hung, Wong VK and Dexter Chin, Kian Kok Middle School’s board members Ong Lee Chien, Kapitan Goh Giok Yee and Tham Kok Meng.

The board praised SAPP for assisting students in need.

This is the second allocation for Kian Kok Middle School to help students pay their school fees.