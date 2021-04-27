Sarawak Liberation Movement founder Beng Kor laid to rest

SIBU (April 27): The late Dzulfiqar Yeu alias Yeu Bang Keng, also popularly known as Beng Kor, who was the founder of Sarawak Liberation Movement, was laid to rest at the Islamic Cemetery here this morning.

A somber mood enveloped the cemetery where his widow, Norsharvina Mohd Misyam, 33, family members and friends, including representatives from several non-governmental organisations (NGOs), turned up to pay their last respects to Beng Kor.

It was conducted in strict compliance to the standard operating procedures (SOP) of the Special Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO).

Earlier, his body was bathed and shrouded at Rumah Wakaf Masjid An Nur after it was released by Sibu Hospital at about 8.30am.

Beng Kor, 53, passed away at about 1.24am on Monday from a heart attack.

Meanwhile, Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) secretary-general Priscilla Lau described Beng Kor as a true nationalist of Sarawak.

Lau said although Beng Kor was not a wealthy man, but with all that he had, he made a name for himself as a true hero and warrior of Sarawak.

She said Beng Kor loved Sarawak and spoke Chinese, Iban, English and Bahasa Malaysia very well.