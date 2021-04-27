SDMC: 8 locations in 5 districts including a secondary school in Sibu placed under 2-week EMCO

KUCHING (April 27): Eight locations in five districts across the state have been placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) for two weeks including a secondary school in Sibu, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

It said in a statement that SMK Ulu Balingian in Sibu will be placed under EMCO starting tomorrow (April 28) until May 11.

“Five areas have been placed under EMCO since yesterday and they are Rh Likik, Ulu Pedanum in Pakan; Rh Empeni Ak Budom, Lubok Putan, Sg Meradong in Sarikei; Rh Nyuka Lubuk Lemba in Sarikei; Rh Selat Ak Lai, Sungai Janting in Meradong; and Rh Takang Ak Uatau, Sungai Kertong in Meradong.

“The EMCO for these locations will end on May 9,” it said.

It added that another two areas namely Rh Giman, Skim B, Bintangor in Sarikei and Rh Kiam Ak Ujai, Logan Entassan in Marudi were placed under EMCO starting from today (April 27) until May 10.

The committee also said that it has extended the EMCO for Rh Bajak, Nanga Semawang in Julau for another one week starting tomorrow (April 28) until May 4.

Previously, the area was placed under EMCO from April 14 to 27 by SDMC due to close contacts to positive cases there.

Meanwhile, SDMC also announced that the EMCO for Mukah Polytechnic will end tomorrow (April 28) in view that results from second Covid-19 screenings did not yield any new positive cases.

“Apart from that, there is also no evidence that Covid-19 infection is still contagious in the area,” it added.