SDMC releases latest SOP on activities allowed, prohibited in Sarawak

KUCHING (Apr 27): Reflexology, spa, massage and gymnasium centres are now allowed to operate except in Kapit, Sarikei, and Kuching Zone which includes Samarahan and Serian.

In announcing this yesterday, the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said permission for these businesses to operate would be subject to approval by the Local Government and Housing Ministry.

The operation of night clubs, pubs and cinemas however remain prohibited across the state.

In the latest standard operating procedures (SOPs) announced which are in effect until May 17, SDMC said activities prohibited in Kuching also include karaoke (including home karaoke), studios used for yoga and Zumba activities, agriculture market, night market, night bazaar and Ramadan bazaar.

All businesses and offices in Kuching are to operate from 6am to 10pm, while restaurants and food premises are allowed to operate not exceeding 50 per cent of the premises capacity or a maximum of 100 persons.

In Miri, Marudi, Subis, Beluru and Telang Usan, activities prohibited are meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions (MICE), physical meetings for work purpose, seminar, workshop, course, training, conference, talks, official and non-official governmental and private ceremonies, social events such as wedding ceremony, wedding reception, anniversary and birthday celebration, among others, and Ramadan bazaar.

For these five districts, markets, shopping centres, retail stores, hardware stores, sundry shops, laundrette services are allowed to operate not exceeding 50 per cent of the premises capacity, while cultural and tourism activities are allowed but not exceeding 50 per cent of the premises capacity or a maximum of 300 persons.

The operation of agricultural and night market, as well as night bazaar, is not allowed in red zones areas, except for Saberkas night market from Wednesday to Saturday.

All businesses and offices are to operate from 6am to 10pm.

For Sibu, Selangau and Kanowit, the committee said sports and recreational activities are prohibited.

It said only essential services are allowed to operate from 6am to 8pm, with a workforce of a maximum 50 per cent capacity, while only a maximum of three people can travel inside a private car.

Dine-in services are not allowed and only take-away, drive-thru and food deliver services are allowed.

In Betong, all offices and businesses are allowed to operate from 6am to 7pm. Dine-in services are not allowed and only take-away, drive-thru and food deliver services should be offered.

The list of prohibited activities in Betong are sports and recreational activities, reflexology, spa and massage centres, karaoke (including home karaoke), social events such as wedding ceremony, wedding reception, anniversary and birthday celebrations, among others.

In Bintulu, the activities prohibited are MICE, seminar, workshop, course, trainings, conference, talks, competition and tournament, social events like wedding ceremony and anniversary celebration, creative industry activities, cultural and tourism activities, public recreational activities at Tanjung Batu beach, ABF beach and Millenium Park.

The committee said offices and businesses are allowed to operate from 6am to 8pm, while pharmacies and shops selling medicines can operate from 6am to 10pm, except for pharmacies located in shopping centres.

Only workers for essential services can go to their workplace to carry out important tasks while the remaining workforce should work from home. Employers are responsible in ensuring that workers returning to their workplace do not exceed 30 per cent of the workforce.

Shopping complexes, markets and departmental stores are allowed to operate with visitors limited to 50 per cent of the premises capacity or a maximum of 50 persons.

Commercial shops and shoplots are allowed to operate with visitors not exceeding 50 per cent of the premises capacity or a maximum of 10 persons.

Physical meetings for work purpose in offices and hotels are allowed but not exceeding 50 per cent of the premises capacity or a maximum of 50 persons. Official and non-official governmental and private ceremonies are allowed but not exceeding 50 per cent of the premises capacity or a maximum of 100 persons. Such ceremonies are not allowed to take place in red zone areas.

Only a maximum of two people are permitted to travel inside a private vehicle within the zone, while the number of people allowed in private vehicle from outside the zone depends on the vehicle capacity.

Travelling to and out of Bintulu is not allowed unless for essential services or transportation-related industry, business and manufacturing activities with the condition of producing RT-PCR results and police permit.

Dine-in services are not allowed and only take-away, drive-thru and food delivery services are to be provided. Agriculture and night market, as well as night bazaar, are not allowed to operate in red zone areas.

In Kapit, all economic sectors are allowed to operate from 6am to 8pm, while petrol stations are to operate from 6am to 5pm.

Shopping complexes, markets and departmental stores are allowed to operate not exceeding 50 per cent of the premises capacity or a maximum of 30 persons. Commercial shops and shoplots are allowed to operate not exceeding 50 per cent of premises capacity or a maximum of 10 persons.

Public transportation services like stage bus, bus express, rental van and express boats are allowed to operate at 50 per cent capacity. The number of people travelling in a private vehicle is not allowed to exceed three.

Travelling to and out of Kapit is not allowed unless for essential services or transportation-related industry, businesses and manufacturing activities with the condition of having RT-PCR results and police permit.

Exemptions are given for funeral matters with the process not taking over four days and with special approval granted by the divisional health officer, aside for applying for police permit.

Individuals travelling in a private vehicle for essential services or transportation-related industry, businesses and manufacturing activities purpose have to undergo RT-PCR test every 14 days.

Dine-in services are not allowed while only take-away, drive-thru and food delivery services are allowed.

The list of prohibited activities in Kapit are MICE, workshop, seminar, course, training, conference, talks, competitions, tournaments, social events such as wedding, anniversary and birthday celebration, corporate social responsibility programme, creative industry activities, tourism and cultural activities, agricultural markets, night markets, Ramadan bazaar at Kapit town, Song town, Belaga town and Sungai Asap town, gymnasium centres, karaoke (including home karaoke) and reflexology, spa, massage and gymnasium centres.

For Sarikei, all offices and businesses are allowed to operate from 6am to 10pm. Dine-in service is not allowed and only take-away, drive-thru and food delivery services should be provided.

The list of prohibited activities for Sarikei are gymnasium centres, karaoke (including home karaoke), reflexology, spa and massage centres, Ramadan bazaar, sports and recreational activities, agricultural market, night market and roadside stall operators.