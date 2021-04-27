Tiong: Focus on flattening Covid infection curve instead of arguing about reconvening Parliament

KUCHING (April 27): Bintulu MP Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing has urged representatives of both ruling and opposition parties to focus on flattening the Covid-19 infection curve instead of arguing about reconvening the Parliament.

“More effective channels should be utilised to raise the voice of the people and discuss anti-pandemic matters, (such as) meeting the ministers of relevant department, throughout ministry secretaries, newspaper media, email and Zoom meeting.

“They should use these platforms to search for more constructive solutions to resolve people’s difficulties, rather than insisting on being dramatic at the Parliament for the sake of winning applause. This is an extremely irresponsible idea,” he said in a press statement

Tiong, who is Progressive Democratic Party (PDP president, noted that the idea of reconvening the Parliament proposed by many politicians from both the ruling and opposition parties has sparked a great controversy among the public.

In emphasising that action speaks louder than word, Tiong said no matter how “bombastic” the politicians talk about the anti-pandemic issue in Parliament, nothing gets done without action.

On the contrary, he said all political parties should unite and keep the people informed about the pandemic with the most accurate information, rather than trying to spark panic or hatred among the people.

“As the party president and a member of the Parliament, I strongly agree that the Parliament plays an important role in reflecting the issues of the constituencies to an elected MP.

“However, everyone must realise that the most important mission now is the anti-pandemic measures of each constituency. As some constituencies are located way remotely, more attention is needed in contacting information, receiving correct pandemic prevention information, and obtaining corresponding assistance. Therefore, the politicians should devote their absolute effort in the local to fight against the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

Tiong said that many rural residents still do not understand the importance of pandemic prevention.

As such, he said political leaders should focus on promoting such knowledge, including the importance of getting tested for Covid-19 when they upon encountering symptoms.

“Asymptomatic people roaming around freely in the community is causing the biggest challenge in flattening the Covid-19 (infection) curve. We should encourage the people to get tested regularly in order to protect themselves, their families and the entire community.

“Many citizens are wondering why should they waste their money to get tested when they have no symptoms of sickness. Always remember that life is priceless, your life is definitely worth more than the rT-PCR test cost of RM200 and RM300,” he said.

Therefore, Tiong said it is not worth arguing whether to reconvene the Parliament or not.

Instead, the focus should be everyone dutifully implement the pandemic prevention measures, he added.

“Such approach would be more constructive during this pandemic.

“As long as all politicians play their parts, instead of putting the people’s voice behind their personal interest, the issues of various constituencies can still be solved appropriately without reconvening the Parliament,” he said.

Tiong pointed out that it does not mean that the MPs cannot fulfill their responsibilities without reconvening the Parliament.

“A Parliament member’s duty is not just within the Parliament. Just as I hold the position of Prime Minister’s Special Envoy to China, I might not carry out all the duties perfectly, but as long as I am dedicated to do my job as well as possible, I would have clear conscience.

“The only true concern of the Malaysians now is the soonest end of this pandemic, so they can overcome the negative impact of economic that burden our people and hardship soonest possible. I plead all the politicians to listen to the people’s voice sincerely, dedicate our full effort to fight against this pandemic and work together to overcome this challenge,” he said.