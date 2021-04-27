Woman suffers burns, 7 others unhurt as fire guts double-storey house

MIRI (Apr 27): A woman suffered burns to her feet after her family’s double-storey house at Lorong 1C, Pujut Tanjung Batu here was razed yesterday afternoon.

The fire was believed to have started at the kitchen of the two-decade-old house while eight members of the family were at home and two others were at work.

According to Mohd Saharan Bujang, 52, the son-in-law of the house owner, he was at work when he received a call and rushed home.

“We manage to salvage our personal documents and get everyone, including my parents-in-law and five-month-old baby out of the house to safety.

“My 31-year-old wife who suffered burns to her feet was given initial treatment by medical personnel at the scene and later taken to Miri Hospital for further treatment,” he said when met at the scene, adding that a sports bike belonging to the family was also destroyed.

Meanwhile, Miri Fire and Rescue Department chief Supt Law Poh Kiong said a distress call received at 1.38pm prompted the deployment of personnel from Miri and Lopeng stations.

“The non-permanent structure measuring 40 by 30 square feet was 80 per cent gutted by the time firefighters arrived at the scene.

“The fire was brought under control and completely extinguished at about 2.10pm,” he said.

Law added that the cause of the fire and total losses have yet to be ascertained.