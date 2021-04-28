200 railway passengers receive food packs

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Railway Department distributed more than 200 food packs to passengers travelling on the train bound for Membakut from here on Wednesday.

Deputy Chief Minister Dato Sri Bung Moktar Radin said when distributing the food packs yesterday that it was an annual event organized by the Sabah Railway Department so that passengers on the train can break their fasting during their travel.

The train departed at 5.30 pm from Kota Kinabalu. It will make several stops to pick up and let off passengers.

“This is a corporate social responsibility programme initiated by the department. It encourages people to use the train service,” he said to reporters after distributing the food packs to some of the travelers on Wednesday.

He added that some of the passengers worked at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, which was situated near the railway station here.

One of the passengers, Othman Yusuf, 48, said that he is presently working with the City Hall near here.

He said that he would be traveling right up to Membakut, which is over 90 kilometers away from here.

He added that he has been taking the train as his mode of traveling since the year 2014.

Othman also shared his experiences of breaking fast on the train.

“There is a distinct joy in it. The experience is different,” he said.

He added that while traveling on the train, all the passengers get to enjoy the breaking of fast together, including the non-Muslims.

Othman also said that the breaking of fast experience is different with the closure of the Ramadan bazaar.

“Previously, we could have a sumptuous meal that we bought from the bazaar. However, now, there is less wastage and we eat whatever we have,” he said.

The Sabah Railway Department’s Islamic welfare organization chairman, Mohd Zainin Mohd Layer said that they provided the food pack so that all the passengers could break fast before they arrive at their destination.