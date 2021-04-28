87 new cases, one more death in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: A total of 87 cases were recorded in Sabah on Wednesday with one death in Tawau.

Meanwhile, one new cluster was recorded in Lahad Datu, Kluster Madai after recording a cumulative of 30 cases.

Sabah Covid-19 spokesperson Datuk Masidi Manjun in a statement said Kluster Madai recorded 12 cases in Lahad Datu and 18 cases in Kunak.

“The index case for Kluster Madai is a worker in a supermarket in Lahad Datu who tested positive after symptomatic screening on April 4.

“Close contact screenings on April 8 detected 11 housemates positive for Covid-19, and the case index is believed to be infected from his mother in-law who travelled to Kunak to visit her child in SMK Madai, who was also a teacher in the school and tested positive on April 9,” he said.

Following the case, screenings were conducted in SMK Madai twice resulting in three hostel students testing positive, who later infected two family members when they went home.

A second screening confirmed another six students positive for Covid-19.

As of April 28, Sabah recorded a total of 57,916 cases.

