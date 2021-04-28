Aidilfitri: Leave for cops nationwide frozen – IGP

KUALA LUMPUR (April 28): All police officers and personnel nationwide will have their leave frozen as part of preparations for the Aidilfitri celebration next month, said Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador.

He said it was to ensure smooth celebration during the festive season.

“We will monitor movement similar to the one implemented during the Movement Control Order (MCO) last year even though there is no directive on MCO has been issued.

“Similar to last year, a total of 46,000 police personnel have been assigned and another 12,000 are on standby,” he said at a press conference after the presentation of the PDRM Reject Corruption campaign’s letters of appreciation in Bukit Aman today.

Abdul Hamid said the police would also tighten roadblocks at every toll plaza during Aidilfitri to prevent interstate incidents. – Bernama

