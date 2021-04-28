Allow businesses in Sibu to operate under strict SOP during CMCO, business chamber tells SSDMC

SIBU (April 28): A business group here wants the Sibu Division Disaster Management Committee (SSDMC) to allow the business sectors here to operate during the extended Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO).

The Sibu Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCCI) said however they would be operating under strict standard operating procedures (SOP).

The business chamber in a statement today said since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country last year, the economy and the business sectors have been greatly affected, with many businesses having to close down because they were not able to sustain.

On top of that, it said the inconsistent and ever-changing SOP announced by the SSDMC has made matters worse by causing ‘big confusions’ among businesses here.

The SCCCI said it had received a lot of complaints from members expressing their grouses and dissatisfaction over the matter as the inconsistent and always-changing SOP was affecting their businesses.

For example, the it said operators of bookstores and stationery shops in Zone 1 to 7 were not allowed to operate before April 22, and some of them who operated were issued warnings from the police. actually got the warnings from the police.

SSDMC then came up with an updated SOP allowing them to operate from April 22 to April 26.

“Then, from April 27 onwards under the extended CMCO, they are not allowed to operate again,” added the business chamber.

“Stop issuing the SOP and policies which are causing great confusion among the traders and the business sectors,” is said.

The SCCCI said the Covid-19 pandemic has been raging in the country since last year, and there has been no sign of it slowing down.

“The business sector has been hit gravely due to the Covid-19 pandemic and many businesses have closed down for not being able to sustain, and the confusing SOP is making matters worse.

“The increasing number of Covid-19 positive cases in the past months is alarming, and hopeful everyone will play their roles to fight the epidemic,” it said.

On another matter, SCCCI also called on the government to speed up the vaccination process to better protect the lives of the people against Covid-19.

“People have been suffering, and the only way to bring their lives back to normalcy is to speed up the vaccination process,” said the chamber.