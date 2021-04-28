Association seeks understanding from govt over plight of workers in spa, reflexology sector

KUCHING (Apr 28): The Sarawak Association of Spa, Reflexology and Wellness Operators is appealing to the state government to consider the plight of the industry players, who have been adversely affected by the frequent closure orders.

In this respect, association president Dr May Then asks for empathy and understanding from the state government with regard to the livelihood of the workers in this sector and their families.

According to her, the association has even came up with its own enhanced standard operating procedures (SOP) for all their members to further minimise the risk of exposure to Covid-19.

“We also practise the strictest hygiene measures for every customer.

“We appeal to the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) to meet in the middle – balancing livelihood and health issues.

“We are never the one going against the authorities and as such, please be compassionate with us,” she said in a press conference yesterday.

Dr Then added that in order to better safeguard the industry from Covid-19 risks, the association had voluntarily conducted training on enhanced SOP for the workers of their members, where a certificate of recognition would be issued to the outlet of any participating member that completed the course.

“I’m introducing a semi-medical way for our industry in observing the SOP as well.

“All our workers and association members have attended the training sessions,” said Dr Then, who has a PhD in Aesthetic Medical Science.

In the latest SOP announced on Monday, the National Security Council said reflexology, spa and massage centres would not be allowed to operate in Kuching Samarahan, Serian, Kapit, Sarikei and Betong districts at least until this May 17.

In this regard, Dr Then said it was unfair for this industry to be targeted whenever there was a surge in Covid-19 cases when the majority of the clusters had derived from other activities such as funerals, weddings and birthday gatherings.

She said it was frustrating to be imposed closure orders repeatedly since the Covid-19’s Movement Control Order (MCO) was enforced in March last year.

This sector was allowed to operate again on July 1 last year during the Recovery MCO, but was ordered to close again several months later.

It reopened in March 28 this year, but in less than three weeks later, it was ordered to close again due to sudden surge in positive Covid-19 cases.

“The association members had been left without income from their businesses for nine months since the MCO was imposed in March last year.

“Without income and any form of financial assistance from the government, our members continue to incur expenses, such as their workers’ salaries, rental payments and licensing fees.

“We, the legitimate players in the industry, really provide our service to the people who need to be treated when they are in pain or stress. We should be ranked as an essential service and we only want our voice to be heard.”

Dr Then appealed to the SDMC that any decision, such as to close an industry temporarily, must be based on the relevant data and science.

“Our members have gone above and beyond the precautionary measures recommended by the authorities.

“What we want is just a fair treatment – every one of us only wants to survive through this pandemic. No industry should be discriminated, and nobody should be denied their livelihood,” she pointed out.

Dr Then said she had written to SDMC about the association’s enhanced SOP and also to the local council seeking rebates and refunds for licensing fees, but none had yet to provide any response.