Committee to tackle illegal immigrant problems – Bung

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah government will address the problems of illegal immigrants through the State Level Technical Committee which was formed to find solutions to the issue, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin.

He said the technical committee chaired him is further divided into two committees, namely, the Security Committee and the Illegal Immigrants and Foreign Workers Committee.

He said the Security Committee is chaired by the Sabah Police Commissioner, Datuk Hazani Ghazali while the Illegal Immigrants and Foreign Workers Committee is chaired by Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia.

‘’The issue of illegal immigrants, foreign workers and security at the state’s borders is a long outstanding matter which has not been fully resolved.

‘’It requires an integrated effort from federal and state leaders and the public,’’ said Bung Moktar, who is also Sabah Works Minister, via a statement here, on Wednesday.

‘’It is hoped that through the committee a decision will be reached on various issues involving illegal immigrants and security,’’ he said.

Bung Moktar said that it is hoped that the issues could be tackled quickly with the co-operation of the State Level Technical Committee and the federal level committee on the Foreign National Management Committee in Sabah.

He said there is no need to point finger at anyone if all quarters want the issues of illegal immigrants and security to be solved.

On the other hand, he said all parties must co-operate regardless of political affiliation, race, religion and status to ensure Sabah is freed of the problem.

‘’Now is the best time to address the issues because the Federal Government is also supporting the repatriation of illegal immigrants,’’ Bung Moktar added. – Bernama