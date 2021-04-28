Covid-19: 2 new clusters in S’wak involving secondary school, longhouse

KUCHING (April 28): Two new Covid-19 clusters were announced in Sarawak today including one where the index case is a secondary school teacher.

The new clusters identified by the Health Department are the Melugu Cluster in Sri Aman and the Ulu Strass Cluster in Meradong, said the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in its update today.

The index case of the Melugu Cluster, which currently has 13 cases, is a 32-year-old male teacher who was tested positive on April 21 at Sri Aman Health Clinic.

SDNC said that his Rapid Test Kit Antigen test was reactive on April 23, and he was admitted into Sri Aman quarantine centre. His subsequent rT-PCR test was positive for Covid-19 on April 25.

It is believed that he was infected in the community when he was in Sri Aman.

Screening of close contacts resulted in an additional 12 cases involving the school’s staff and students.

A total 582 people from the cluster were tested 13 were positive for Covid-19, 163 negative and 406 awaiting test result.

Those who tested positive have been referred to the Sri Aman Hospital and admitted into Sri Aman’s quarantine and low-risk treatment centre (PKRC).

As for the Ulu Strass Cluster, SDMC said it was a community cluster involving a longhouse at KM2 Jalan Pakan at Ulu Strass.

“The index case is a 66-year-old local man who was screened after experiencing symptoms on April 16 at a Sarikei Hospital,” said the committee.

SDMC believed the man was infected by the community when he was in Pakan.

An Active Contact Detection (ACD) operation yielded 24 tested positive cases, which have been referred to the Sarikei Hospital and PKRC.

On another development, the state has 65 active clusters, with 10 continued to report new Covid-19 cases today.

Other active clusters in Sarawak today are the Jalan Roban Lama Cluster in Saratok (19), Duranda Emas Cluster in Serian (8), Jalan Selirik Cluster in Kapit (8), Sungai Kawi Cluster in Meradong (6), Rayang Cluster in Serian (6), Tarat Tani Cluster in Serian (4), Disso Cluster in Saratok (1) and Jalan Disa Cluster in Sibu (1).