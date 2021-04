KUCHING (April 28): Sarawak’s Covid-19 death toll rose to 171 today with six more fatalities, including three categorised as ‘brought in dead’ by the state disaster management committee (SDMC).

The state also recorded 416 new infections, bringing its total to 29,377 cases.

SDMC said in its Covid-19 daily update that the fatalities who were ‘brought in dead’ were in Bintulu with two deaths and Sibu, one.

