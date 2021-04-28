Covid-19: ACD at seven zones in Sibu District from April 29 to May 3

SIBU (Apr 28): Sibu Division Disaster Management Committee (SDDMC) and Sibu Division Health Office will conduct a large-scale Covid-19 active case detection (ACD) exercises at seven zones in Sibu District from April 29 to May 3.

SDDMC in a statement yesterday said the ACD will be carried out from 8am to 5pm at Tong Sang Zone, Bahagia Jaya Zone, Permai Zone, Rejang Park Zone, Jeriah Zone, Ulu Sungai Merah Zone and Taman Indah Zones.

“The whole intention is to break the chain of Covid-19 infection and hopefully, residents staying in these zones will turn up for the PCR swab test,” it said.

Those going for the screening need to bring their identity card, wear face mask and comply with physical distancing requirements, it added.

The ACD at Tong Sang Zone will be held at the Medan Mall/Li Hua Hotel parking lots on April 29; Bahagia Jaya Zone at Bahagia Jaya Teku Community Hall on April 30; Permai Zone and Jeriah Zone at Permai Lake Garden on May 1; Rejang Park Zone at Rejang Park Traffic Garden on May 2; Ulu Sungei Merah Zone and Taman Indah Zone at Swan Square in Ulu Sungei Merah on May 3.