Covid-19: Tanjung Manis turns orange, Simunjan sole green zone in Sarawak

KUCHING (April 28): Tanjung Manis District has turned orange zone from yellow after recording 25 new Covid-19 cases in the past two weeks, said the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

“This brings the total number of orange zone to eight, recording a total of 238 cases. The other seven were Sebauh, Bau, Julau, Betong, Kabong, Sri Aman and Marudi,” said SDMC in a statement today.

Meanwhile, 22 districts remained red zone, Matu, Lundu, Pakan, Song, Tatau, Bukit Mabong, Belaga, Kanowit, Selangau, Saratok, Subis, Mukah Sarikei, Beluru, Samarahan, Serian, Meradong, Kuching, Kapit, Bintulu, Miri and Sibu. These districts recorded a total of 7,516 local infections in the past 14 days.

The yellow zones were Telang Usan, Lawas, Asajaya, Pusa, Dalat, Daro, Lubok Antu, Tebedu and Limbang.

Simunjan remains as the sole green zone.

The Health Ministry categorises a district with no Covid-19 cases as a green zone, and over a two-week period, with one to 20 local transmission cases as yellow, 21 to 40 as orange and 41 and more as red.

Meanwhile, the police had issued three compound notices, two in Kuching and one in Sarikei district for violating the Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOP).

“The total number of compounds issued since the Movement Control Order was implemented in March 18, 2020 to-date was 6,031.”

Similarly, the Local Government and Housing Ministry also issued three compounds under Bau District Council and Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) for not providing a customer record book and non wearing face mask.