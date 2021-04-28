Divorcee gets six months jail, one stroke of rotan for outraging modesty of Miri Hospital staff

MIRI (April 28): A jobless divorcee has been sentenced to six months imprisonment and one stroke of the rotan after he pleaded guilty to outraging the modesty of a Miri Hospital staff.

Magistrate Leona Dominic Mojiliu handed down the sentence to Iswandy Jamin, 44, from Kampung Pengkalan Lutong here.

He was charged under Section 354 of the Penal Code, which provides for a jail term of up to 10 years, a fine, caning, or any two of such punishments.

According to the facts of the case, the victim, who is a medical assistant, was on duty at the registration counter at the Miri Hospital’s Trauma and Emergency Department when Iswandy approached her from behind and hit her on the left side of her buttocks twice.

The incident at around 10.30am on April 23, 2021, was recorded by the close circuit television camera (CCTV) at the hospital.

After the victim lodged a police report, Miri Central Police Station’s Criminal Investigation Department team immediately arrested the accused on the same day.

In mitigation, the accused, who was unrepresented, pleaded for leniency and promised that he would not repeat the same offence.

ASP Mary Ong prosecuted the case.