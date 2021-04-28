Kapit council calls on traders affected by closures to adhere to SOPs

KAPIT (April 28): The Kapit District Council (KDC) has called on traders affected by the closure of markets here due to Covid-19 restrictions to ensure they adhere to standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Council chairman Lating Minggang said small-time traders, especially from nearby longhouses, whose only means of supplementing their income is to sell their fresh vegetables, have been severely impacted by the closures.

“The council has also observed a few traders taking the initiative to sell their jungle produce products nearby to their houses and to this proactive group, we hope that they will always strictly adhere to the SOPs as laid down by the SDMC (State Disaster Management Committee).

“We hope that they will move back to the market area once SDMC has allowed the market premises to be used again for business. However, we hope in the near future, since this would affect the livelihoods and socioeconomic well-being of the longhouse folks, as well as the small traders, a win-win situation should be developed, as an integral part of the economic recovery measures,” he stated.

Lating said he sympathised with the traders and pointed out the council does understand the situation they are in.

The enhanced standard operating procedures for the Conditional Movement Control Order came into effect yesterday (April 27) and will run until May 17.

KDC has closed the Terasang Market and Kapit Night Street Market, while Gelanggang Kenyalang Food Centre is only allowed to operate daily from 6am to 2pm for takeaways.