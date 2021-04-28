Khairy: AstraZeneca dropped from Covid-19 vaccine programme, now only for those who want it

KUALA LUMPUR (April 28): The government will not include the controversial AstraZeneca vaccine under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (NIP), coordinating minister Khairy Jamaluddin announced today.

In a joint press conference with Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba today, Khairy said the vaccine would instead be given through dedicated vaccination centres (PPV), on a first-come-first-served basis, to those who want to take the vaccine voluntarily.

He said the decision was taken to avoid disrupting the ongoing immunisation programme but reiterated that theAstraZeneca vaccine was safe.

MORE TO COME