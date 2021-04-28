Wednesday, April 28
Borneo Post Online
You are at:»»»Khairy: AstraZeneca dropped from Covid-19 vaccine programme, now only for those who want it

Khairy: AstraZeneca dropped from Covid-19 vaccine programme, now only for those who want it

0
Posted on Nation

Picture shows a vial of the AstraZeneca/Oxford Covid-19 vaccine. — AFP file photo

KUALA LUMPUR (April 28): The government will not include the controversial AstraZeneca vaccine under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (NIP), coordinating minister Khairy Jamaluddin announced today.

In a joint press conference with Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba today, Khairy said the vaccine would instead be given through dedicated vaccination centres (PPV), on a first-come-first-served basis, to those who want to take the vaccine voluntarily.

He said the decision was taken to avoid disrupting the ongoing immunisation programme but reiterated that theAstraZeneca  vaccine was safe.

MORE TO COME

Recommended Posts