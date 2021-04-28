Khairy: Malaysia to reevaluate all vaccines being developed

PUTRAJAYA (April 28): Malaysia will continuously evaluate all types of COVID-19 vaccines being developed including the nasal spray type for the immunisation programme, said Coordinating Minister for the National COVID-19 Immunisation Programme, Khairy Jamaluddin.

However, he said Malaysia currently had made adequate COVID-19 vaccine bookings for the use of the population in the country.

“Malaysia has ordered enough vaccine to cover 110 per cent of our population.

“If we later decide that the nature of this pandemic has become endemic, that it is here to stay, then obviously there will be longer term procurement strategy for vaccines,” he said.

He was speaking at a media conference on the development of the National COVID-19 Immunisation Programme with Health Minister (MOH) Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba here, today.

On phase two of the National COVID-19 Immunisation Programme, Khairy said 129 vaccination centres (PPV) would be opened nationwide at the end of May.

Currently, he said 60 PPV had been activated in 12 states and the states which had conducted the highest vaccination under second phase were Penang, Pahang and Sarawak.

Meanwhile, Khairy said 1,500 media practitioners who are members of the National Union of Journalists (NUJ) and the journalist associations in Sarawak and Sabah would receive their COVID-19 vaccine injections next month.

“I am happy to announce that we will begin vaccinating media practitioners in May,’’ he said.

Prior to this, Khairy was reported as saying that the government had agreed to put media practitioners in the priority list for receiving COVID-19 vaccinations, subject to availability of vaccine supply. – Bernama