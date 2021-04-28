‘Kita Jaga Miri’ platform brings hope, support to Covid-19 patients, frontliners

MIRI (Apr 28): Four local bodies have come together under the ‘Kita Jaga Miri’ platform to bring hope and support to those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The four are Rotary Club of Miri Oil Town (RCMOT), Federation of Miri Chinese Associations Youth, Green Summit Development Group, and Advocates Association of Sarawak (AAS) Miri.

In a statement Monday, RCMOT chairman Sean Huang said the ‘Kita Jaga Miri’ platform was formed in January this year with the aim of providing sustainable resources to frontliners and patients at Covid-19 quarantine centres.

“The surge in Covid-19 positive cases has stretched our healthcare system. Identifying that additional help from the local community could ease this burden, we hope to be able to pool our resources and collectively, through one platform, distribute it to whoever needs it.

“Since we started this initiative, we realised that there are many individuals, organisations and corporate firms who have been doing this in their own. When we pool the resources and distribute it to targeted beneficiary, it would save a lot of time and also ensure everyone’s safety,” he said.

The initiative has also identified patients under isolation either at Miri Hospital or low-risk quarantine and treatment centres, as those most in need of help.

“Dealing with sickness caused by the virus is hard enough. When they lack daily necessities and toiletries to take care of their hygiene, this will affect them emotionally and mentally too,” Huang added.

Among the items distributed under the initiative are bottled water, face mask, dry food such as biscuits and instant noodles, toiletries, as well as fruits.