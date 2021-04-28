Malaysia’s daily Covid-19 cases exceeds 3,000, 1,019 in Selangor alone

KUALA LUMPUR April 28 — The number of Covid-19 cases in the country continues to surge, as the Health Ministry recorded 3,142 cases today.

Its director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said Selangor remains the highest with 1,019 cases or, followed by Kelantan at 523 cases, and the Federal Territory with 440 cases. Sarawak records 416 cases.

In contrast, 2,733 cases were recorded for yesterday, with Selangor, Kelantan and Sarawak in the top three with the most cases.

“Of today’s numbers, 13 are import cases in which the infection occurred abroad, involving four Malaysians and nine foreign citizens. For the domestic cases, 2,950 are Malaysians or 94.3 per cent, while 179 or 5.7 are foreign citizens,” he said in a statement.

Today’s figures bring the cumulative number of Covid-19 cases in Malaysia to 401,593, with 26,719 still active.

On Selangor’s cases, Dr Noor Hisham said 819 cases were detected from clusters and close-contact tracing of Covid-19 positive cases.

Five cases today can be traced to prison and detention centre-related clusters, including the Pagar Sri Lalang cluster with three cases, and the Tembok Pengkalan Chepa cluster with two cases.

The ministry also recorded 1,822 recoveries today, bringing the cumulative number of recoveries in the country to 373,397 cases or 93 per cent of all cases.

“Currently 306 cases are being treated in Intensive Care Units, with 151 requiring breathing assistance.

“15 deaths were also reported today, bringing the total number of fatalites from Covid-19 in Malaysia to 1,477 cases, or 0.37 per cent of all cases,” he said.

All the victims are Malaysians aged 30 to 84, and resided in Sarawak, Sabah, Kelantan, Selangor, Penang, Johor, Negri Sembilan, and Pahang.

The deceased were suffering from various ailments including high-blood pressure, dyslipidemia, obesity, gout, chronic kidney disease, stroke, diabetes, and asthma. – Malay Mail