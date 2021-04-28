MoU to modernise agriculture industry in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: The Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries always welcomes collaborations between Sabah-based companies and those from outside the State that can help advance and modernise the State’s agriculture and fisheries industry.

Assistant Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries, Datuk James Ratib said this is also in line with the Halatuju Sabah Maju Jaya (SMJ) 1.0: 2021-2025 development plan launched by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Haji Noor recently.

The SMJ Plan contains three main thrusts, namely the ‘S’ – agriculture, industry and tourism as the focus of economic growth; ‘M’ – human capital and well-being of the people; and ‘J’ – green infrastructure and sustainability networks.

James said this after witnessing the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Borneo Eco Agriculture Sdn Bhd (BEA) and China Academy of Inspection & Quarantine Intelligent Technology (CAIQ-IT) at The Residence, Hyatt Regency Kinabalu, here on April 27.

The MoU was signed and exchanged between Dr Frank Zhai, Managing Director of CAIQ Intelligent Technology Sdn Bhd, and Nurul Syafinah James, who represented BEA.

Also present were Borneo Economic and Trade Promotion Association Chairman, Datuk Chua Soon Bui, Sabah Maritime Silk Route Research & Advancement Society Chairman, Datuk Philip Yong, and Datuk Jyson Wong, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Jetro Technology Sdn Bhd.

Nurul said with the MoU, the two companies would be able to combine technology and quality assurance to add value and modernise the agricultural industry and output in Sabah.

BEA is committed to supporting the initiatives of SMJ as well as the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries in adding value to the agriculture and food industry in the State, she said.

“With the support of technological advancement, it is hoped that we in Sabah can fulfil the needs of all investors in ensuring the success of their projects and investments for mutual benefits.

“In the medium and long term, we hope investors can also revolutionise the agriculture and fisheries sector in our State to become a formidable industry and achieve success in terms of food security and food sovereignty,” she said.

Relying on intelligent robots, Big Data, artificial intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT), CAIQ Intelligent Technology is dedicated to promote intelligence, standardisation, automation in the inspection and quarantine industry, to innovate high-end intelligent equipment and to establish information technology public service platform, thus improving the standardised system and intelligent level in the inspection and quarantine industry.