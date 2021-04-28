Neelofa says accepts RM20,000 fine for SOP violations, learnt lesson

KUALA LUMPUR (April 28): After she and members of her family were fined a total of RM60,000 for violating Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs), celebrity Noor Neelofa Mohd Noor said she takes the fine as a lesson learnt and accepts it with an “open heart”.

Neelofa took to Facebook yesterday to say she has been informed of the fine and thanked all the parties involved in handling her case.

“I accept with an open heart and make this compound as a lesson to use permits to cross state borders for purposes agreed upon by the authorities, as well as a reminder for me and everyone involved at my wedding to always emphasise the importance of SOPs,” she said.

“I would like to apologise again if this case has caused a small problem to the running of anyone’s daily work. Thank you,” she added.

Both Neelofa and her husband Muhammad Haris Mohd Ismail were criticised online after photographs of their wedding on March 27 showed that attending guests were seated closely to one another without social distancing.

Further controversy erupted when the newlyweds were photographed enjoying water sports activities on the holiday island of Langkawi in Kedah shortly after.

Police had said that the permit for interstate travel to Langkawi issued to Neelofa and three others were only for work purposes and not for a honeymoon, with the police also launching investigations on the couple to determine if they had been honeymooning at Langkawi and therefore in breach of Covid-19 SOPs.

Yesterday, compounds were issued to some of those involved, with Neelofa receiving two compound notices — RM10,000 each — for failing as the organiser of her wedding to ensure her guests maintained one-metre physical distancing, and for travelling across state borders to partake in activities outside the scope of what was permitted.

Haris was also fined RM10,000 for similarly travelling across state borders, while 20 other members of Neelofa’s family were fined RM1,500 each — for a total of RM30,000 — due to their lack of physical distancing. — Malay Mail