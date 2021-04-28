Perak MB quarantined for 14 days after close contact with Covid-19 patient

IPOH (April 28): Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Saarani Mohamad is undergoing quarantine for 14 days after coming into close contact with a COVID-19 patient.

Menteri Besar political secretary, Datuk Sham Mat Sahat said he received information that Saarani was told to undergo quarantine from today until May 11 after having close contact with an individual while attending a programme in Lenggong.

“At 5pm, he (Saarani) said he was unable to attend the Perak Nuzul Al-Quran 2021 celebration at Sultan Idris Shah II Mosque here this evening.

“He told me to represent him at a breaking of fast in Batu Kurau on Friday as he would be in quarantine.

“However, I do not have the complete information and could not elaborate further,” he said when met by reporters after attending the celebration event which was also attended by the Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah.

He said Saarani was told to go into a quarantine after chairing the Perak state executive council meeting this morning followed by a media conference at Bangunan Perak Darul Ridzuan.

It was learned that State Infrastructure, Energy, Water and Public Transport Committee chairman Datuk Mohd Zolkafly Harun was also a close contact of the case and was ordered to undergo quarantine for the same period. – Bernama