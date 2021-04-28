Police to review proof following release of Addy Kana, 2 policemen over online gambling

KUALA LUMPUR (April 28): Police will review investigations into the case of Zaidi Kanapiah or Addy Kana and two policemen following their release from detention under the Prevention of Crime Act 1959 (Poca) for alleged involvement with an online gambling syndicate.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador said his deputy Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani would be pursuing this matter.

“Acryl Sani will call up the officers involved (in investigating the case) for discussion to see if there were weaknesses in the investigations.

“This is to prevent a recurrence (release of suspects under Poca), and I do not want police to be viewed as overzealous in using Poca without a strong case which might victimise someone,” he told a press conference after the handing over of appreciation letters to reject corruption at Bukit Aman today.

Yesterday, a Federal Court bench chaired by Chief Justice Tun Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat ordered the three men to be freed after allowing their appeal on a habeas corpus application for immediate release from detention. – Bernama

— MORE TO COME —