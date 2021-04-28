Same SOP for CMCO to allow economic recovery – Masidi

KOTA KINABALU: Standard operating procedures (SOP) in Sabah remain the same despite its status from Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) to Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) starting April 29 to May 17.

State Covid-19 spokesperson Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said this on Wednesday, adding that the SOP remained the same to allow economic recovery.

“Cross-district is only allowed within the same zone namely Zone 1 (Kota Kinabalu, Kota Belud, Ranau, Tuaran, Penampang, Putatan and Papar), Zone 2 (Beaufort, Kuala Penyu and Sipitang), Zone 3 (Kudat, Kota Marudu and Pitas), Zone 4 (Sandakan, Beluran, Telupid, Kinabatangan and Tongod), Zone 5 (Tawau, Lahad Datu, Kunak, Semporna and Kalabakan) and Zone 6 (Keningau, Tambunan, Tenom and Nabawan).

“Meanwhile, individuals entering Sabah through air, sea and land entry have to undergo Covid-19 RT-PCR or RTK-Ag test within one to three days before travel,” he said.

According to the SOP issued by the state government, cross-district activities are not allowed except for emergency and natural disasters.

Business vehicles and express buses are also allowed to cross district with police permit.

“Although daily market, tamu, farmers’ market and wholesale markets are allowed, it is subject to assessment conducted by the local authorities.

“Other businesses are allowed to operate from 6 am to 12 midnight, however night market, Ramadan bazaar and Aidilfitri bazaar are still not allowed,” he said.

Petrol stations, barber shops, beauty salon, spa and reflexology centres are allowed to operate as usual subject with the same SOPs.

On the tourism and cultural activities, the government is allowing such activities subject to approval from police for cross-zone activities.

Travel agencies are required to get police approval for zone-crossing, as personal movement for tourism purposes are not allowed.

Although tourism activities are allowed in Sabah, tourists from outside Sabah are still not allowed to come.

Meanwhile, seminars, meeting, creative industries, religious, sports and recreational activities are allowed subject to the current SOPs.