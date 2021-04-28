Sarawak civil servants to get RM500 special aid for Aidilfitri, Gawai

KUCHING (April 28): The Sarawak government will provide a special assistance of RM500 to all grades of officers in the state civil service for the coming Aidilfitri and Gawai celebrations.

The Chief Minister’s Office in a press statement, said the special assistance will be paid in May, which is before the festive celebrations.

“This assistance is given to appreciate the services and sacrifices of officers in the state civil service in shouldering the responsibility of delivering services to the people especially when the state and country are facing a challenging period at this time,” it said.

The Chief Minister’s Office said it hopes that the special assistance will help ease the financial burden of the state civil servants and as an incentive for them to continue to serve with full dedication.