Strict SOP compliance an absolute must for all frontliners — Sibu OCPD

SIBU (Apr 28): It could not be stressed enough that all frontliners, including the non-medical personnel like those from the police force, must uphold the most stringent compliance with the set standard operating procedures (SOP) when carrying out their duties.

In reiterating this reminder, district police chief ACP Stanley Jonathan Ringgit advised his men to always wear face masks during operations and in cases where exposure to Covid-19 might be higher than usual, they must put on the personal protective equipment (PPE).

“Some police personnel got infected with Covid-19 while carrying out their duties, but all of them have since recovered.

“Even their family members also got infected – that’s why strict adherence to the SOP is very important,” he said in a brief statement yesterday.

According to Stanley, almost all police personnel here have received complete two-dose vaccines.

On the case of the senior police officer who had tested positive for Covid-19, Stanley said the officer was sent to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Sibu Hospital on April 23, and would remain there for treatment.

It is stated that the said officer has other health problems.

Stanley said the officer last led a SOP compliance team on April 22.

“Let us all pray for his quick recovery,” he said.

On handling death cases, Stanley said every police personnel assigned to this must put on full PPE before handling the body.

“The current Covid-19 situation warrants extra precautions whenever my team needs to handle any sudden death case,” he added.