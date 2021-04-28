Toddler dies after being left in car in Johor

JOHOR BAHRU (April 28): A female toddler, was found dead after being left for several hours in a car by her grandmother in Sungai Tiram, Ulu Tiram, here on Sunday (April 25).

Seri Alam district police chief, Supt Mohd Sohaimi Ishak said police received a report from Sultan Ismail Hospital (HSI) on a ‘’Brought In Dead’’ case involving a three-year-old toddler at 6.41 pm.

He said investigation on the same day found that the victim’s 59-year-old grandmother had taken the victim and her sister to school in Sungai Tiram at about 1 pm in a Perodua Alza.

He said the victim then unintentionally left in the car at her house in Kampung Sungai Tiram, Ulu Tiram, Johor by her grandmother with the engine was turned off.

Mohd Suhaimi said at about 6 pm the victim’s mother realised that the victim was not in the house but failed to find her after a search around the house.

He said the victim’s grandmother then began to realise that the victim was in the car and found her unconscious on the floor of the car in the back seat.

‘’A post-mortem at the Sultan Ismail Hospital on Monday found there were no bruises or injuries due to abuse on the body.

‘’Doctors confirmed that the victim had died of heat stroke after being trapped in the vehicle,’’ he said in a statement, here, today.

The case is being investigated under Section 31 (1) (a) of the Child Act 2001 which provides for a jail term not exceeding 20 years or fined not more than RM50,000 or both upon conviction, said Mohd Sohaimi. – Bernama