Unemployed youth jailed 18 months for injuring grandparents

KUCHING (Apr 28): An unemployed man who injured his grandparents on April 22 was sentenced to 18 months’ jail by a magistrate’s court here yesterday.

Alexsandro Sebastian, 23, pleaded guilty when two separate charges under sections 323 and 326A of the Penal Code, were read to him.

First, he was charged with intentionally injuring his grandmother, 68, by punching her on the forehead and kicking her in the chest.

Secondly, he injured his grandfather, 71, by strangling his neck and pushing his head under a barrel of water.

The two acts were committed about 2pm on April 22, at their residence in Kampung Kudei Baru, Jalan Nanas Barat, here.

Based on the facts of the case, the accused suddenly turned aggressive against both grandparents, who said they did not know the reason for their grandson’s behaviour.

As a result, they suffered bodily injuries.

Magistrate Zubaidah Sharkawi sentenced the accused to 12 months’ jail for the first charge and 18 months’ jail for the second, effective yesterday.

Prosecuting was Inspector Nur Shafiqa Nyaie Ilin while the accused was not represented.