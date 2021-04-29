131 new cases, one more death in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah recorded 131 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, 40 of which came from the state capital alone.

Sabah’s official Covid-19 spokesperson Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said that Tawau recorded 26 cases, followed by Kalabakan (15), Kinabatangan (12), Lahad Datu (11) and Sandakan (7).

The remaining 20 cases were recorded in Penampang, Kunak, Nabawan, Tuaran, Papar, Telupid, Putatan and Beluran.

“Sabah had also registered one Covid-19 death in Tawau,” said Masidi in a statement.

The State Local Government and Housing Minister disclosed that no new clusters were identified on Thursday.

“Papar and Kalabakan were reclassified from orange zones to red zones while Keningau was reclassified from an orange zone to a yellow zone,” he said.

As of Thursday, Sabah has nine red zones, two orange zones, 10 yellow zones and six green zones.

“A total of 115 Covid-19 patients recovered from the virus on Thursday,” added Masidi.