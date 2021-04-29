52,960 people fully vaccinated against Covid-19 in Sarawak – Dr Chin

KUCHING (April 29): A total of 52,960 individuals across Sarawak have received both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine as of April 28, said state Health Department director Dr Chin Zin Hing.

Speaking to The Borneo Post, Dr Chin also said a total of 86,491 individuals in the state had been given the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine over the same period.

He said there had been occasions where individuals turned down the vaccination and those having agreed to be vaccinated but failed to turn up for the jab.

He, however, could not provide the relevant figures offhand.

The second phase of the state-level National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (NCIP) commenced in Sibu on April 19.

This phase, which is scheduled to be completed by tomorrow, is for high-risk groups namely those with comorbidities and the elderly.

A total of 13 mass vaccination centres have been set up to facilitate the second phase of the NCIP.

Last month, Local Government and Housing Minister Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian said over one million Sarawakians had registered for the NCIP, which kicked off late February.

Sarawak aspires to vaccinate at least 70 per cent or approximately two million Sarawakians to achieve herd community so as to help curb the spread of Covid-19.