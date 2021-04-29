PSB Mambong distributes rice to households in the constituency

KUCHING (April 29): Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) Mambong is distributing rice to every household in the constituency to help ease the burden of the people during the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) period.

PSB Mambong acting chairman Sanjan Daik said the exercise began with villages in the Tibia area, in the eastern part of Upper Padawan, starting with Kampung Sapit near the Indonesian border and moved downwards.

He said 500 bags of rice were distributed under the first batch to Kampung Sapit (55), Kampung Assum (39), Kampung Parang (55), Kampung Kakas (21), Kampung Kiding (63), Kampung Kamas (44), Kampung Nusaraya (23), Kampung Abang (113), Kampung Nyegol (17), Kamgung Muk Ayun (29), Kampung Sting (13), and Kampung Sungai Burung (28).

“All households were given a bag each. No one was left out.

“This rice distribution, though just one bag of 10kg rice per household means a lot to the villagers during this difficult time,” Sanjan said.

The PSB aspiring candidate for Mambong said four-wheel drive vehicles were used to transport the rice as most parts of the road leading to villages in upper Padawan involved winding and steep hills.

He said distribution was done in the villages‘ community halls.

“The second batch of 500 bags of rice will be distributed from Western part of Upper Padawan (the Bibianah area) starting with Kampung Sibakar, also near the Indonesian border, moving downwards to the lower parts of Padawan.

“We will continue with this distribution of rice to the rest of the households in Mambong state constituency,” he added.