Boarding school, uni students can now go home, says SDMC

KUCHING (April 29): The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) has now decided to allow students in boarding schools and on university campus to go home following the extension of the closure of education institutions in the state.

“SDMC has allowed students staying in hostels to return to their homes immediately without the need to undergo the rT-PCR test first,” it said in its Covid-19 daily update today.

Previously on April 20, SDMC announced that the students were not allowed to go home in the next two weeks.

MORE TO COME