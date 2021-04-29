Body of fisherman, who fell into river during night on boat, recovered in Tanjung Manis

SARIKEI (April 29): The body of an 18-year old fisherman, who is believed to have fallen into the river while sleeping on a boat in Tanjung Manis on Tuesday night, has been found

Sarikei Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Chief, Mahmudin Narudin, said Mohd Najmi Imran Mohtar was found by the Search and Rescue (SAR) operation at around 11.30am today, about 100 meters from where the fishing boat had anchored.

The body was handed over to the police as soon as it arrived in Sarikei and later sent to Sarikei Hospital where a post mortem is expected to be conducted, he said.

The SAR operation involved Bomba, Marine Police, Sarawak Rivers Board, Civil Defence Department, Marine Fisheries Department and local fishermen.

The boat’s owner, Rani Mahsuri, had informed the authorities that they were asleep at the back of the vessel and he woke up to discover that the teenager was no longer on board.