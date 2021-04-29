Chung Hwa Likas ordered to close for seven more days

KOTA KINABALU: SJK(C) Chung Hwa Likas has been ordered to close for another seven days from April 29 to May 5 by the Ministry of Health (MOH) as its cumulative positive Covid-19 cases increased to five to date.

Kota Kinabalu Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KKCCCI) president Datuk Michael Lui said the school, which was under the management of the chamber, was closed for two days on April 27 and 28 for disinfection due to a confirmed positive case involving a pupil.

However, he said the school was ordered to close for another seven days till May 5 upon assessment on April 28 as its cumulative cases increased to five.

“I urge parents to remain calm while we wait for the authorities to conduct detailed assessment of the situation,” he said in a statement on Thursday.

Lui said thorough disinfection would be carried out at SJK(C) Chung Hwa Likas on April 30 and the authority has arranged for certain pupils to undergo swab test and quarantine.

He said KKCCCI would work closely with the board of governors, parents teachers association (PTA) and the school to curb the spread of the virus.

He said the Ministry of Education (MOE) has instructed schools with reported Covid-19 cases to close for at least two days to prevent the transmission of the virus to ensure the safety of students.

He said the MOE has come up with a clearer and more effective anti-Covid-19 measure, namely school closure, Covid-19 screening, quarantine and disinfection.

To further lower Covid-19 transmission in schools, he said the MOE has also announced home-based learning for two weeks after Hari Raya.

Lui said the public were anxious and concerned about the increasing new cases and clusters involving schools.

“Parents are worried that their children might get infected at school.

“India’s dire Covid-19 situation is a warning sign that we must remain alert and comply with the standard operating procedures (SOPs), such as maintain physical distancing.

“Crowded places and close contacts bear high risk of Covid-19 infection,” he warned.