Covid-19 Mediation Centre set up

KOTA KINABALU: The government has set up Covid-19 Mediation Centre (PMC-19) and appointed Sabah Law Society (SLS) as the mediation service provider for Sabah.

PMC-19 offers subsidized mediation services to members of the public.

SLS has briefed SME Sabah on PMC-19 and requested SME Sabah to inform members that they can benefit free for the first session of mediation service through PMC-19.

If a second session is required, the involved parties will share the cost equally.

The mediation is voluntary and all decisions reached must be agreed to by both parties in order to arrive at a consented settlement agreement. Basically mediation saves time, is friendly, non-compelling and non-judgmental.

President of SME Sabah, NK Foo enquired about the update on the proposed amendments of the Land (Subsidiary Title) Enactment 1972. The amendments for the said Act has been long overdue.

In Kuala Lumpur, even though strata titles for the strata properties have not been issued, the Joint Management Board (JMB) can be formed by the owners to manage the strata properties replacing the developer or liquidator. However, in Sabah, JMB could not be formed without strata title been issued.

Foo also stated that developers and liquidators do not always have the interest of the strata owners when managing the strata property. Owners are required to pay full service charges without receiving the agreed services.

Besides that, not enough promotional activities by management to attract customers to come to the strata retail malls in order that tenants can earn sufficient to pay the landlords rental. The landlords in turn are able to pay for service charges.

Many SME businesses are experiencing hardships caused by the weak or lack of management of strata in addition to the impact of the Covid-19 infection risks.

Present at the meeting was Sabah Law Society president Roger Chin.