DAP rep wants S’wak govt to help businesses affected by CMCO

SIBU (April 29): Pelawan assemblyman David Wong is urging the Sarawak government to assist the small and medium traders in the state after their businesses were affected by the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) here.

The Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak deputy chairman said the prolonged closure of their businesses during the CMCO has created tremendous hardship and wreaked havoc on their livelihood.

Wong said many of these small and medium traders have lamented that they were always the first group to get hit whenever an updated standard operating procedures (SOP) was introduced during the CMCO in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic in the state.

“Since the government does not allow the small business sectors to operate (during CMCO), then sufficient aid should be given to them so that they can survive for another day,” he said in a statement today.

Wong believed that these small traders would adhere strictly to the SOP with proper crowd control if their businesses are allowed to operate.

“They are puzzled as to why their businesses are always the first to be ordered closed when the Covid-19 situation worsened, even though the nature of their business do not necessary attract crowd gathering as compared to the market place or other essential shops,” he added.

Wong said CMCO has been implemented in Sarawak for several months already, where only the essential services are allowed to operate, yet the Covid-19 pandemic has not been showing any signs of abating.

“CMCO has been implemented for months in Sarawak but it seems to be of no avail in controlling the spread of the Covid-19 transmission chain.

“A total lockdown is the best solution, so long as the state government provides financial aids to the people to help them struggle through the difficult times,” he said.

In this regard, Wong urged the state government to review its policies in controlling the epidemic while minimizing the impact on the people’s livelihood.

“Whether it is MCO, CMCO or RMCO, it all aims at preventing the virus transmission,” he said.

With the CMCO in Sarawak now extended to May 17, Wong said the small and medium traders are worried about the more taxing and difficult days ahead.

He also said the SOP meted out by Sibu Division Disaster Management Committee (SDDMC) was a total mess and created lots f confusion among the traders.

He cited the recent case of farmers from Sungai Bidut who were not allowed to pass through the Igan Bridge to distribute their produce before 6am.

“Now, people are confused about what business activities are allowed to operate and what are not allowed to operate and what are the permitted time.

“They are worried that they might be slapped with heavy fines if they violated the SOP which they are unclear and unsure due to the relevant authorities changing the SOP, hence worsening the situation,” he said.

Wong said it was undeniable that the economy had been drastically impacted by the prolonged crisis and the confusing SOPs were not helping either.

“The state government must therefore prioritize flattening the curve by providing financial aids and imposing total lockdown or else the current dire situation is bound to continue,” he said.