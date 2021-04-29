Dr Noor Hisham reminds vaccinated senior citizens to follow SOP

PUTRAJAYA (April 29): Senior citizens who have been vaccinated against Covid-19 are reminded to continue observing the standard operating procedure (SOP), as they can still be infected with the virus, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said they should continue to wear face mask when going out and practise social distancing because the vaccine would be effective only two weeks after the second dose was administered.

“They (vaccinated senior citizens) can still be infected. As such, it is suggested that they continue to abide by SOP and avoid the 3S practice of being in crowded places (kawasan sesak), confined spaces (kawasan sempit) and close conversation (sembang dekat),” he told Bernama.

Dr Noor Hisham had earlier said that 40 healthcare personnel had contracted Covid-19 after completing their full dose of immunisation, with nine getting infected more than two weeks after vaccination and 31 within two weeks of their inoculation.

He said, however, those infected after being vaccinated showed only mild symptoms which were neither harmful nor life threatening.

“(Vaccine) gives internal protection while SOP compliance will offer external protection against Covid-19 infection,” he added.

Phase 2 of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme began on April 19, giving priority to senior citizens, persons with disabilities and people with chronic diseases. – Bernama