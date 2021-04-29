Dr Rundi: 60 workers with no job permits kicked out of Baleh hydro project site

KUCHING (April 29): Sixty workers of contractors at Sarawak Energy Bhd’s (Sarawak Energy) Baleh Hydroelectric Project site have been expelled as they did not have the necessary work permits, said Minister of Utilites Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom.

He said in a statement that the 60 workers were discovered during Covid-19 swab tests on some 970 workers at the project site, which is now under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) following the recent Covid-19 outbreak there.

“Of these tested, one was found to be positive and is receiving the required medical care,” he said.

On Thursday, Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Dr James Masing wanted Sarawak Energy and its contractor to be held accountable if their employees were found to be the root cause of the Covid-19 Putai Cluster in Bukit Mabong in Kapit, more so if they were illegal workers.

“If by any chance some of those tested positive, were illegal workers, then both Sarawak Energy and China Gezhouba Group Company Limited, must be made accountable and provide facilities for them to be quarantined on site under Low Risk Quarantine Centre,” said the Baleh assemblyman.

According to Dr Rundi, Sarawak Energy has assured his ministry that an investigation has been launched and a physical site compliance audit will be carried out as soon as the EMCO is lifted.

He said this would be part of the efforts to enforce Sarawak Energy’s zero tolerance for workers without valid permits at site.

“All errant contractors found to have been employing workers without valid work permits will be dealt with severely as communicated to the contractors.

“While the investigation progresses, the Baleh HEP Project team will also increase surveillance of its contractor camps with more frequent audit and spot checks on the workers and security personnel stationed at site,” he added.

He said these would complement the regular joint operations between Sarawak Energy, the state Immigration Department and the police to screen workers without valid work permits at Baleh site.

He said all contractors and their staff were required to comply strictly with the laws and regulations of Sarawak and Malaysia.

“Details of Labour Engagement and Work Permit requirements are specified in the contract document between Sarawak Energy and the respective contractors and included in Sarawak Energy’s contracts and procurement criteria and processes, procedures and guidelines. This is communicated to and reinforced with all contractors.

“A regulatory and permitting function unit also exists within Sarawak Energy to ensure compliance to work processes that screen workers, and this includes weekly manpower reporting and regular onsite audits to verify the validity of work passes,” he pointed out.

Despite these procedures and high security requirements, Dr Rundi said Sarawak Energy continued to face a major challenge in the control of unauthorised entries into Baleh site.

“They are working with the authorities to further enhance security surveillance at all possible entry points, to continue regular screening of all workers at Baleh site and ensure contractors’ strict compliance with the law.”

He hoped that the enhancements of the tightening of the border security would help to prevent illegal immigrants from coming into Sarawak through its porous borders.

He said his ministry looked forward to working with authorities and stakeholders on a way forward to manage and further enhance this.

Dr Rundi expressed his appreciation to all the relevant authorities and agencies who had worked closely with Sarawak Energy and his ministry to keep the people and communities safe.

He also urged all Sarawakians to regard Covid-19 as an ever-present threat and stay vigilant and continue complyin with the strict standard operating procedures (SOP) and guidelines.

“I remind everyone to be kind to each other during this difficult and challenging time,” he added.