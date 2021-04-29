First-term GPS assemblymen eager to defend seats

KUCHING (April 29): Assemblymen under Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) who were elected for the first time in the last state election have declared their willingness to defend their seats if given the chance.

However, they pointed out that the state polls cannot be held while the Emergency is still in force, meaning they would have to wait until August at the earliest when the Emergency ends for the chance to vie for re-election.

Layar assemblyman Gerald Rentap Jabu from Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) said under Item 13(a) and (b) of the Emergency Ordinance, elections cannot be held when the Emergency is in force.

“What is more important is the health and safety of all Sarawakians. So let us give our full support to the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in fighting the Covid pandemic,” he told The Borneo Post.

He added that he is leaving it entirely to GPS chairman, Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg, to decide on his candidacy.

In the 11th state polls, Rentap polled 3,931 votes against PKR candidate Vernon Albert Kedit who garnered 2,503.

Tupong assemblyman Fazzrudin Abdul Rahman, also from PBB, said under normal circumstances, it was mandatory for the state election to be held when the term of the State Legislative Assembly expired.

“However, under the Emergency (Essential Powers) Ordinance 2021 which came into effect earlier this year, the state election cannot be held until it is lifted.

“So beyond June 6, the term will continue to be in effect and the current state government will continue to govern Sarawak until Emergency is lifted,” he said.

Fazzrudin won his maiden election with 10,942 votes against PKR’s Nurhanim Hanna Mokhsen who garnered 2,887.

The State Legislative Assembly will automatically dissolve on June 6 and elections must be held within 90 days after.

Meanwhile Lo Khere Chiang from Sarawak United People’s party (SUPP), who won the Batu Kitang seat in the last polls, said he is confident of being picked to defend his seat.

“I will still defend N13 Batu Kitang. I believe Covid-19 is the prime concern of everyone. Our leaders, no doubt, are having a hard time to decide (the polls date). Let’s all hope for the best,” he said.

In the last state election, Lo polled 6,466 votes to defeat four other candidates, Democratic Action Party’s (DAP) Abdul Aziz Isa Marindo who secured 4,626 votes, PKR’s Voon Shiak Ni (883), and two Independent candidates, SulaimanKadir (61), and Othman Bojeng (54).

Another first-termer from PBB, Serembu’s Miro Simuh said the people must not be denied their democratic rights to vote but have to wait until the Emergency is lifted.

“I give full support to the top leaders on how to handle the issue of election. Everyone knows that we are in the very weird situation with Covid-19 still the biggest threat to our community.

“But again, we need to adhere to the democratic process. So for me, if the election need to be done sooner, the Election Commission (EC) must come with tight and strict SOP.

“I welcome an earlier the election as we need to stop all kinds of speculation, perception and wild allegations,” he said.

When asked if he would be defending his seat, Miro replied in the affirmative, saying he and the GPS Team of Serembu are ready to face the election.

Miro polled 3,452 to defeat Independent candidate Nyomek Nyeap (2,055 votes), PKR’s Athina Klaywa Sim (1,218) and STAR’s Buln Patrick Ribos (120) in the last state polls.

Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) vice president Datuk Henry Jinep, who is Tasik Biru assemblyman, suggested that if the election were to be held after the dissolution of the State Legislative Assembly in June, the election campaign should be shortened to one week from the day of nomination up to polling day.

He said he is ever ready to defend Tasik Biru if nominate by the GPS leadership again.

“I will leave it to the GPS leadership, and if I am selected again to stand in Tasik Biru, I leave it to the wisdom of the voters.

“People have seen and witnessed what we have done for the past five years and they also know what lies ahead of us in the future,” he said.

In the last election, Jinep polled 6,922 votes against DAP’s Mordi Bimol who secured 5,634 votes.