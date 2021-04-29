Five business operators in Miri fined RM1,500 each for operating beyond 10pm

MIRI (April 29): Five business operators here were compounded RM1,500 each by Miri City Council (MCC) last night for flouting the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) standard operating procedures (SOP) set by the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) by operating beyond 10pm.

MCC said the compound notices were issued during an enforcement operation conducted after 10.30pm last night in several areas here to see if business operators were complying with the SOP.

“This follow-up operation was carried out to monitor the business operators to ensure that they comply with the SOP that requires all business activities to cease at 10pm,” said MCC in a statement.

It added that the operation covered business premises under the jurisdiction of MCC, including eatery outlets, bars and bistros in nine commercial centres and areas throughout the city.

They were Boulevard Commercial Centre, Bandar Baru Permyjaya, Tudan, Senadin, Morsjaya Commercial Centre, Tanjong Lobang, Marina ParkCity Phase 1 & 2, Miri Times Square and Miri Pelita Commercial Centre.

“For the sake of the safety of the Miri community during the current Covid-19 pandemic which is still at worrisome stage, Miri City Council would like to seek full co-operation from all business operators to adhere to the SOP imposed by the authority.

“Under such circumstances, the council would continue its monitoring and inspection exercises in accordance with directives by SDMC,” MCC said.