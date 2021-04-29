Former Covid-19 patient fined RM5,000 for fleeing SGH quarantine ward

KUCHING (April 29): A man, who tested positive for Covid-19 on March 12, was fined RM5,000 by the Magistrate’s Court here after he pleaded guilty to breaching quarantine at the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH).

Magistrate Zaiton Anuar also ordered the accused, Mohd Azrul Azmi Rahduan, 22, to be jailed for six months if he fails to pay the fine.

Mohd Azrul was charged and convicted under Section 269 of the Penal Code which says that whoever unlawfully does any act which the person knows is likely to spread a dangerous infection shall be punished with a jail term which may extend to six months or with fine or with both.

According to the charge sheet, the self-employed youth, who tested positive for Covid-19 at the Jalan Masjid Clinic, had fled the quarantine ward, and he was aware that he could spread the Covid-19 virus within the community.

The act was allegedly committed around 1.30 pm on March 13 at the infectious disease isolation ward on the first floor of SGH here soon after he was admitted.

The accused had allegedly pretended to go to the toilet on the day of the incident and escaped through a small window in the toilet.

According to the investigation into the case, the accused’s wife found him at the side of the road towards their house in Kampung Gita Laut here.

The accused’s wife also told investigators that the accused had fled because he missed his son.

It is understood that the accused surrendered to the police after being persuaded by his wife.

The accused was not represented by a lawyer.

Deputy Public Prosecutor, Nurfadzlin Mahmad Zulhasnan prosecuted the case.