MCMC building 742 telco towers in Sarawak, to be ready in 2022

PUTRAJAYA (April 29): The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) is developing new telecommunication towers at 742 locations on the outskirts of towns and rural areas in Sarawak beginning this year under the National Digital Network Plan (Jendela) as part of efforts to upgrade internet coverage.

MCMC, in a statement today, said work on 106 towers had begun this month and construction at the remaining 636 locations was expected to begin in the third quarter of this year.

All the 742 telecommunication towers are expected to be fully completed in the fourth quarter of 2022 to offer 4G services, it said.

MCMC said 1,283 transmitting stations had been upgraded with 4G services last year and another 1,606 stations are in the process of being upgraded beginning this year.

“Under the Jendela initiative, MCMC will also implement initiatives to provide broadband services via satellite, for which 523 locations have been identified in Sarawak and are now in the tender evaluation stage,” MCMC said.

For the fixed-line broadband project, MCMC is targeting 43,013 premises in Sarawak for access to fibre optic infrastructure to enable the provision of high speed broadband service.

MCMC said it had taken action in connection with Bandar Kuching Member of Parliament Chong Chieng Jen’s allegation on weak internet coverage on the outskirts of Kampung Batu Perak.

Acting on the complaint, Sarawak MCMC had conducted checks and field tests showed that communication coverage was good and fixed-line broadband facility was also available.

“Tests done on mobile coverage found that internet speed is satisfactory and equipped with 4G technology. This matter was confirmed by the Ketua Kaum (village chief) of Kampung Batu Perak who said there have been no communication issues in the village so far,” it added. – Bernama