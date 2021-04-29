Muis receives RM1.1 mln business tithe from Celcom Timur

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Islamic Council (Muis) received RM1.1 million in business tithe from Celcom Timur (Sabah) Sdn Bhd recently.

Celcom Timur (Sabah) Sdn Bhd contributed its tithe collection for the year 2020 which was handed over by its chairman, Ahmad Rizal Dahli.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor witnessed the handing over of the tithe to Sabah Mufti, Datuk Bungsu @ Aziz Jaafar at the Sabah Government Administration Building (PPNS).

Also present was Special Tasks Minister, Datuk Mohd Arifin Mohd Arif.

Ahmad Rizal hoped that the company can increase its profit and hence, increase the amount of tithe collected for the poor in Sabah.

“We are grateful to be able to contribute RM1,103,649 this year and we hope to fulfill this obligation in the future.”