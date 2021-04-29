No Kaamatan celebrations, just competitions – Jeffrey

TAMBUNAN: This year’s Kaamatan festival, including at the district level, will be held entirely online beginning April 29 and will be devoid of all the revelries that are traditionally associated with the festival.

In a statement, Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Jeffrey Kitingan said this in response to the Defence Ministry’s recent decision to change Sabah’s status from Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) to Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) from April 29 to May 17.

“We will continue to do live streaming and online broadcasting, but we will do so in accordance with the SOP set by the Health Ministry.

“The Sabah government has also decided that except for the launching of the Kaamatan month this Saturday which will also be done symbolically at Hongkod Koisaan (KDCA), there will be no Kaamatan festival to be celebrated at district level.

“Programmes such as the Unduk Ngadau contest, Sugandoi and other competitions at the district level will continue, but other programmes such as the officiating ceremony will be omitted,” he said.

Kitingan, who is also the chairman of this year’s Kaamatan Main Organising Committee said the decision is made to ensure there will be no new Covid-19 clusters, thus putting to waste all efforts to combat the Covid-19 virus.