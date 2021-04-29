Several non-essential services in Sibu can operate from May 3

SIBU (April 29): In view of the upcoming Hari Raya Aidilfitri and Hari Gawai celebrations, the Sibu Division Disaster Management Committee (SDDMC) has decided to allow several types of non-essential services sectors to operate from 6am to 8pm, effective from May 3.

SDDMC in a statement listed the types of non-essential services sectors as clothing, footwear shops (both retails and wholesalers) and household items.

They are allowed to operate at a rate of 50 percent of their employee capacity during the Special Conditional Movement Control (CMCO) period.

Only 50 customers are allowed to be in the departmental store at any one time and 10 customers allowed to be in the clothing /shoe store to buy the necessities at any one time.

The sectors are currently shut down following an extension of the CMCO, especially in the Sibu division, from April 27 to May 17, the committee said in a statement.