Northern Sarawak Journalists Association supports move to vaccinate media practitioners next month

MIRI (April 29): The Northern Sarawak Journalists Association (NSJA) has applauded the federal government’s decision to vaccinate media practitioners under three organisations nationwide against Covid-19 next month.

Coordinating minister for the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme and Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Khairy Jamaluddin announced yesterday that over 1,500 names of media practitioners had been received from the National Union of Journalists Malaysia (NUJ), Federation of Sarawak Journalists Association (FSJA), and Sabah Journalists Association.

NSJA president Andy Jong Wan Joon said media practitioners are also front-liners and should be vaccinated in the early phase of the immunisation programme.

“Media practitioners still have to be on the ground and meet up with members of the public to obtain news material, since the pandemic hit the country.

“Because of this, they are also exposed to risk of Covid-19 infection due to their work commitment,” he said in a press statement.

Jong said NSJA had submitted a list of media practitioners in the northern region in March to FSJA, to be handed over to NUJ for the Covid-19 vaccination programme.

“I really hope that all media practitioners here will be vaccinated against Covid-19 within the second phase of the immunisation programme.

“We should get vaccinated to protect ourselves, our family, as well as others around us. Let us all participate in this immunisation programme,” he said, adding that the public should also get vaccinated to help stop the spread of Covid-19.

He also thanked the state government for acknowledging that media practitioners are front-liners as well as appreciating journalists’ contributions and responsibility in distributing correct information to the community.